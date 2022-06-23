Netflix Flirts With NBCUniversal, Google To Beat Subscriber Slowdown

Comcast Corp's CMCSA NBCUniversal and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google emerged as top contenders to help Netflix, Inc NFLX create an advertising-supported tier of its service, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Netflix weighed multiple tie-ups in recent weeks to boost revenue by selling ads around its programming. A partnership with NBCUniversal would likely be exclusive and likely involve revenue-sharing.

Comcast's video ad unit, FreeWheel, would supply technology to help serve up ads, while NBCUniversal's ad-sales team would help sell ads in the U.S. and Europe.

Linda Yaccarino, Chair of global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, would be a significant player in such a partnership.

Google can offer its ad-serving technology and experience in the video through YouTube and its online channel bundle, YouTube TV.

Netflix is already a customer of Google's ad-buying tools. Therefore Google would also pursue an exclusive deal, WSJ writes.

Netflix also had preliminary discussions with Roku, Inc ROKU. It also explored potential tie-ups with ad-tech companies like The Trade Desk, Inc TTD and DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc DV that could funnel demand from advertisers for automated placements in the streaming service.

In April, Netflix revealed its plans to incorporate ads into the service after reporting its first quarterly subscriber loss in over a decade. Netflix shares tumbled over 25% in the after-hours session.

Streaming companies battled a subscriber slowdown amid brewing competition and pandemic recovery as people started moving out for recreation with a triple whammy from the rising inflation, which restricted consumer spending.

Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.34% at $179.50 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

