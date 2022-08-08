This Analyst Lowers Price Target On Lyft; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Lyft, Inc. LYFT from $49 to $42. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained the stock with an Overweight. Lyft shares rose 0.6% to $20.41 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities reduced Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN price target from $12 to $9. However, JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones maintained the stock with a Market Outperform rating. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 2.5% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities cut price target on Compugen Ltd. CGEN from $8 to $4. Compugen shares gained 2.7% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Republic Services, Inc. RSG from $143 to $155. Republic Services shares rose 0.3% to close at $141.90 on Friday.
- Raymond James cut the price target on ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI from $235 to $208. ICU Medical shares rose 2.3% to close at $179.63 on Friday.
- Barclays boosted price target for Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND from $25 to $30. Beyond Meat shares jumped 21.9% to close at $38.26 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS from $45 to $47. Nu Skin shares rose 3% to $44.65 in pre-market trading.
