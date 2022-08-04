eBay To $59? Plus Goldman Sachs Predicts This PT For Costco Wholesale

- Piper Sandler cut the price target for eBay Inc. EBAY from $63 to $59. eBay shares rose 0.5% to $50.75 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on Match Group, Inc. MTCH from $105 to $80. Match Group shares rose 0.6% to $63.60 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC price target from $180 to $175. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 2.7% to close at $139.00 on Wednesday.
- UBS increased the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $380 to $400. McKesson shares rose 2.7% to $336.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF from $33 to $37. Jefferies Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $32.82 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $516 to $573. Costco Wholesale shares slipped 0.2% to $546.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for DISH Network Corporation DISH from $24 to $20. DISH Network shares rose 0.8% to $18.37 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised the price target on The Southern Company SO from $76 to $87. Southern Company shares rose 0.5% to $77.63 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Electronic Arts Inc. EA from $145 to $155. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.4% to $133.82 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays increased the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $125 to $131. PayPal shares rose 0.5% to $98.41 in pre-market trading.
