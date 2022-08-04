These Analysts Revise Price Targets On eBay After Q2 Results

eBay Inc. PYPL reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.
The company said it sees full fiscal year revenue coming in a range of $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion versus a Street estimate of $9.68 billion. Full-year earnings per share are guided for a range of $3.95 to $4.10 versus a Street estimate of $3.98.
eBay shares rose 0.5% to $50.75 in the pre-market trading session.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on eBay following the release of results.
Below are the analysts cutting price targets on eBay.
- Piper Sandler cut price target on eBay from $63 to $59. However, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained the stock with an Overweight.
- Barclays reduced eBay’s price target from $60 to $59. However, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained the stock with an Overweight rating.
However, analysts mentioned below increased their price targets on the stock.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on the stock from $59 to $60. However, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained eBay with an Outperform.
- UBS raised eBay’s price target from $48 to $52. However, UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.
