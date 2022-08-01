JELD-WEN, Royal Caribbean Cruises And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

- FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE fell 22.7% to $6.43. FiscalNote closed its earlier-announced agreement to acquire Aicel Technologies.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD dipped 16.3% to $14.88 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY22 forecast.
- Holley Inc. HLLY dropped 16% to $6.72. Raymond James maintained Holley with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP dropped 9.5% to $9.01. The accident of an autonomously driven truck fitted with technology by TuSimple Holdings on April 6 has triggered concerns over risking safety on public roads, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 9.2% to $35.15 after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM declined 8.6% to $7.75. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower after July factory activity pulled back from June levels.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV fell 8.5% to $3.64.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD dipped 8.5% to $39.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- TAL Education Group TAL fell 7.5% to $4.55. TAL Education Group reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 83.8% year on year to $224 million.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU declined 7.4% to $19.42. The company recently reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX dropped 7.4% to $1.50.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 7.2% to $3.5450. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower after July factory activity pulled back from June levels.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.