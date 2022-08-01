ñol

This Analyst Lowers Price Target On Ford; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 8:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Benchmark cut the price target on Ford Motor Company F from $25 to $23. However, Benchmark analyst Michael Ward maintained the stock with a Buy. Ford shares rose 0.7% to $14.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark reduced Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH price target from $85 to $71. However, Benchmark analyst Michael Ward maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Sonic Automotive shares rose 1.7% to close at $41.85 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered price target on Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG from $2,880 to $2,300. Booking shares rose 0.1% to $1,937.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for WEX Inc. WEX from $212 to $220. WEX shares fell 2.3% to close at $166.21 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target on Honeywell International Inc. HON from $180 to $183. Honeywell shares rose 0.8% to $194.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised price target for nVent Electric plc NVT from $43 to $47. nVent Electric shares rose 1% to close at $35.31 on Friday.
  • Baird reduced the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK from $150 to $140. Mohawk Industries shares fell 0.1% to $128.37 in pre-market trading.

