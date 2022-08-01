Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Although Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, recorded losses on Monday, but it also stayed above the $1,600 mark.
Filecoin FIL/USD token was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading lower by around 2.7% to $23,163, while ETH fell around 2.5% to $1,677 on Monday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc GPN, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and The Mosaic Company MOS, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $9.79
24-hour gain: 16.5%
- BitTorrent-New BTT/USD
Price: $0.000001049
24-hour gain: 9.7%
- Polkadot DOT/USD
Price: $8.64
24-hour gain: 3.9%
- Kusama KSM/USD
Price: $66.18
24-hour gain: 3.2%
- Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.4483
24-hour gain: 2.5%
Losers
- Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD
Price: $29.53
24-hour drop: 13.3%
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $36.29
24-hour drop: 12.1%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.13
24-hour drop: 8.3%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $8.31
24-hour drop: 8.3%
- Qtum QTUM/USD
Price: $4.09
24-hour drop: 7.1%
