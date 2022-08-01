Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.

Although Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, recorded losses on Monday, but it also stayed above the $1,600 mark.

Filecoin FIL/USD token was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading lower by around 2.7% to $23,163, while ETH fell around 2.5% to $1,677 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc GPN, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and The Mosaic Company MOS, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $9.79

24-hour gain: 16.5%

BitTorrent-New BTT/USD

Price: $0.000001049

24-hour gain: 9.7%

Polkadot DOT/USD

Price: $8.64

24-hour gain: 3.9%

Kusama KSM/USD

Price: $66.18

24-hour gain: 3.2%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.4483

24-hour gain: 2.5%

Losers

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $29.53

24-hour drop: 13.3%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $36.29

24-hour drop: 12.1%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.13

24-hour drop: 8.3%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $8.31

24-hour drop: 8.3%

Qtum QTUM/USD

Price: $4.09

24-hour drop: 7.1%