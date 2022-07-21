T-Mobile Collaborates With Apple In Its Bid To Extend Consumer Benefits

- T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS collaborated with Apple Inc AAPL to offer a mobile phone plan.
- The plan included subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple targeting small-business owners.
- The deal will help Apple distribute Business Essentials for businesses with minimal IT departments.
- The Apple service ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, enables businesses to install and update apps, and provides cloud storage to employees.
- T-Mobile aims to cover the cost of an iPhone 13 for each business's employees and will bundle Business Essentials together with T-Mobile's wireless service.
- The plan also includes Wi-Fi coverage on flights from American Airlines Group, Inc AAL, Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL, and Alaska Air Group, Inc ALK, with United Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL.
- T-Mobile recently collaborated to offer a new travel service for its users marking its expansion of consumer benefits.
- Morgan Stanley saw Apple's shift to a subscription-like model, making way for a market cap of over $3 trillion.
- Price Action: TMUS shares traded lower by 2.20% at $134.43 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
