ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

T-Mobile Collaborates With Apple In Its Bid To Extend Consumer Benefits

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 10:39 AM | 1 min read
  • T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS collaborated with Apple Inc AAPL to offer a mobile phone plan.
  • The plan included subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple targeting small-business owners.
  • The deal will help Apple distribute Business Essentials for businesses with minimal IT departments. 
  • The Apple service ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, enables businesses to install and update apps, and provides cloud storage to employees.
  • T-Mobile aims to cover the cost of an iPhone 13 for each business's employees and will bundle Business Essentials together with T-Mobile's wireless service.
  • The plan also includes Wi-Fi coverage on flights from American Airlines Group, Inc AALDelta Air Lines, Inc DAL, and Alaska Air Group, Inc ALK, with United Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL.
  • T-Mobile recently collaborated to offer a new travel service for its users marking its expansion of consumer benefits.
  • Morgan Stanley saw Apple's shift to a subscription-like model, making way for a market cap of over $3 trillion.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares traded lower by 2.20% at $134.43 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech