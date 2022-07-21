Morgan Stanley Reasons Why It Sees Apple Reaching $3T Valuation

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring saw Apple Inc's AAPL pivot to a subscription-like model, making way for a market cap of over $3 trillion.

"The Apple business model migrated from one that maximizes hardware shipment growth to one that maximizes installed base monetization, Woodring noted.

He added that Apple's disclosures on services revenue, the installed user base, and its move away from reporting iPhone units, were evidence of the shift.

Woodring, who rated Apple Overweight, said that his lifetime value model assumes that Apple users will spend $2 per day on Apple products or services, a figure already achieved by US iPhone owners.

The current stock price implies a material valuation discount to other tech platforms and software-as-a-service businesses, Woodring said.

Woodring slashed Apple's price target from $185 to $180.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.30% at $153.60 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

