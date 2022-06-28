T-Mobile To Launch A New Travel Service For Users: How Does It Fit Into The Company's Long-Term Plans

Tech Giant T-Mobile US Inc TMUS has teamed up with Booking Holdings Inc BKNG to launch T-Mobile TRAVEL, Newswire reports.

What Happened: This new partnership comes as T-Mobile looks to expand the company away from just wireless connectivity as part of its "Un-carrier" initiative of investing in its customers by expanding consumer benefits.

In November 2018, T-Mobile partnered with BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX and Customers Bancorp Inc CUBI to deliver T-Mobile MONEY, which provides customers with online fee-free FDIC-insured banking.

T-Mobile TRAVEL will feature two of Booking Holdings’ technologies, Rocket Travel and Priceline Deals. The combination of the two technologies will allow users to gain access to an extensive inventory of hotels, flights, cars and more while receiving the best deals possible.

During the pilot trial of the service, customers were able to save more than $17 million in hotel rates alone in one year. Many users saved over $500 on a single trip and up to 40% on hotels and “pay now” rental cars.

Why It’s Important: T-Mobile has established itself as a leader in wireless connection as the largest and fastest 5G network in America.

Now as an established company, it has the leverage to move into new sectors.

The nature of the wireless industry limits the ability a company has to grow. Yet, with its Un-carrier initiative, the company will be able to continue to expand its reach.

Consumer benefits such as the ones previously mentioned will entice more people to sign up for a wireless plan, driving revenue.

What’s Next: As T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert continues to push this initiative, the company will continue to introduce new benefits for its users.

When asked about the Un-carrier initiative, Sievert said, “The Un-carrier strives to be the best at keeping our customers connected to their worlds."

