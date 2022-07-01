ñol

Citi Remains Unfazed By Enron Collapse Predictor's Bearishness On These Data Center Stocks

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 2:05 PM | 2 min read
  • Citi analyst Michael Rollins noted data center stocks Equinix, Inc EQIXDigital Realty Trust, Inc DLRCyxtera Technologies, Inc CYXT were down an average of >5% on July 1 on reports (including Financial Times) that an investor is "betting against 'legacy' data centers that now face growing competition from the trio of tech giants that have been their biggest customers..." 
  • Short-seller Jim Chanos betted against "legacy" data centers that now face growing competition from the trio of tech giants that have been their biggest customers. 
  • The giants included Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOG Google Cloud, and Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure.
  • Chanos, known for predicting the collapse of energy group Enron, raised several hundred million dollars for a fund that will take short positions in U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts. 
  • Rollins does not see any new risks for the category. He believes the sizeable hyper-scale cloud customers will likely stay customers and competitors within the data center ecosystem as many enterprise firms seem likely to employ hybrid-cloud architectures. 
  • The concerns raised by the article do not meaningfully change his generally positive demand outlook. 
  • He prefers retail-centric data center assets that can differentiate their portfolios around ecosystems and high levels of connectivity (network & cloud). 
  • Buy-rated EQIX remains his top data center pick, while he maintained Buy on DLR and Neutral on CYXT. 
  • Price Action: EQIX shares traded higher by 1.47% at $666.65 on the last check Friday.

