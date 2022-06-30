ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft And Others Set To Lose As Gartner Predicts Demand Softness For Smartphones, PCs In 2022

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 9:18 AM | 1 min read
  • China's economic slowdown and inflation-led drop in consumer spending will likely weigh on the global shipments of computers and smartphones in 2022, as per a Reuters story citing research firm Gartner.
  • Earlier this month, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD warned against a slowdown in the PC market after two solid years. Analysts expected the chipmaker to gain market share amid odds.
  • Shipments to China, the leading smartphone market, will likely shrink by 18% due to the COVID-19 curbs that halted activity in key economic hubs, including Shanghai.
  • Gartner sees a 7% decline in global smartphone shipments (higher than the previous estimate of 2.2%), reflecting the impact of the supply chain crisis and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on demand.
  • Gartner expects global computer shipments to drop 9.5% in 2022. 
  • Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGYHP Inc HPQ, and Dell Technologies Inc DELL feature among the top three PC makers.
  • The demand softness will weigh on companies ranging from Nvidia Corp NVDA to Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corp MSFT, likely to report second-quarter earnings starting July.
  • The smartphone and PC market immensely gained from the pandemic, which forced the world to stay home and work, study, shop, and pursue recreational activities online.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia