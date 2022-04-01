QQQ
Rosenblatt Analyst Explains How AMD Stock Weakness Is Buying Opportunity

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 1, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Competitor downgrade on 2023 cyclical issues, potential consumer weakness in PCs and mobile, and a possible price war with Intel Corp INTC drove Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares' weakness, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann said. 
  • Barclays recently downgraded the rating on AMD, citing looming cyclical risks in 2023 across several end markets.
  • However, Mosesmann contends that AMD is not in jeopardy of missing its 30% year-over-year sales growth target for 2022.
  • He expects AMD to gain significant data center market share. 
  • The analyst considers the weakness a buying opportunity and keeps a Buy rating on AMD shares.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.82% at $110.24 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

