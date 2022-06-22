ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Morgan Stanley Sees Further Share Gains For AMD - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reinstated Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with an Overweight and a $103 price target 23% upside).

AMD continues to execute its product roadmap while Intel Corp INTC attempts to regain its footing and deliver the long-awaited server product. 

Moore sees further share gains for AMD in notebook and server processors in 2022 and 2023, offsetting industry-wide PC weakness and a likely gaming correction in 2023.

He noted AMD remains in a gaining position over the next couple of years, with the company likely to continue to win a share in cloud servers as supply constraints ease. 

Moore's market view for semiconductors is cautious, particularly for 2023. Still, after the recent selloff, AMD offers potential for solid numbers at a reasonable valuation, with probably the best chance in his coverage of achieving consensus numbers in 2022 and 2023. 

While a digestion phase in PCs and consoles appears likely, Moore budgeted for some caution next year; he believes the strength in the server (with further market share gains) should allow the company to keep posting solid growth at a now-reasonable valuation. 

The price target reflects further share gains at the expense of Intel and 11% y/y growth in 2023 in line with the other high-growth semis names but a discount on the multiple. 

Mizuho recently shared similar thoughts on AMD. Citi expected a contraction in the PC market to impact AMD negatively. 

Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 0.93% at $83.01 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by cebbi from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech