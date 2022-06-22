Morgan Stanley Sees Further Share Gains For AMD - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reinstated Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with an Overweight and a $103 price target 23% upside).

AMD continues to execute its product roadmap while Intel Corp INTC attempts to regain its footing and deliver the long-awaited server product.

Moore sees further share gains for AMD in notebook and server processors in 2022 and 2023, offsetting industry-wide PC weakness and a likely gaming correction in 2023.

He noted AMD remains in a gaining position over the next couple of years, with the company likely to continue to win a share in cloud servers as supply constraints ease.

Moore's market view for semiconductors is cautious, particularly for 2023. Still, after the recent selloff, AMD offers potential for solid numbers at a reasonable valuation, with probably the best chance in his coverage of achieving consensus numbers in 2022 and 2023.

While a digestion phase in PCs and consoles appears likely, Moore budgeted for some caution next year; he believes the strength in the server (with further market share gains) should allow the company to keep posting solid growth at a now-reasonable valuation.

The price target reflects further share gains at the expense of Intel and 11% y/y growth in 2023 in line with the other high-growth semis names but a discount on the multiple.

Mizuho recently shared similar thoughts on AMD. Citi expected a contraction in the PC market to impact AMD negatively.

Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 0.93% at $83.01 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by cebbi from Pixabay