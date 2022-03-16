 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals
  • Needham analyst Laura Martin's March channel checks indicated growing interest toward news acting serving as a headwind for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). 
  • As per Martin, Netflix needs to add advertisements to survive the streaming war. 
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime Video and The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) bundle won the streaming game so far based on financial prowess and pricing strategy.
  • Related Content: Discovery CFO Confirms Merger With WarnerMedia's HBO Max App
  • Amazon and Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) purchase of exclusive sports rights indicates live sports as the "next competitive battlefield." 
  • Netflix will bite the dust unless it adds live sports and news to its content lineup and an "ad-lite" subscription video-on-demand tier.
  • Martin kept an Underperform on Netflix without a price target.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.04% at $343.80 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022WedbushUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022RosenblattMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Will Amazon, American Airlines And Netflix Lead The Market Higher? How To Play This Key Trend
(NFLX) - Analyzing Netflix Inc's Short Interest
Trailer Released For Netflix-Obama Series 'Our Great National Parks'
Disney Workforce Plans Walkouts And Makes New Demands Following 'Don't Say Gay' Controversy
Ukraine President Zelensky Returning To Netflix: How You Can Watch 'Servant Of The People'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com