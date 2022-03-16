Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals
- Needham analyst Laura Martin's March channel checks indicated growing interest toward news acting serving as a headwind for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).
- As per Martin, Netflix needs to add advertisements to survive the streaming war.
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime Video and The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) bundle won the streaming game so far based on financial prowess and pricing strategy.
- Related Content: Discovery CFO Confirms Merger With WarnerMedia's HBO Max App
- Amazon and Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) purchase of exclusive sports rights indicates live sports as the "next competitive battlefield."
- Netflix will bite the dust unless it adds live sports and news to its content lineup and an "ad-lite" subscription video-on-demand tier.
- Martin kept an Underperform on Netflix without a price target.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.04% at $343.80 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech