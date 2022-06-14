ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Netflix Goes Aggressive On Mobile Gaming, Interacts With Roku, Comcast Regarding Ad-Supported Service Tier

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 2:57 PM | 1 min read
  • Netflix, Inc NFLX released 23 mobile game titles since November and looked to double that number by year-end, the Variety quoted Leanne Loombe, Netflix's head of external games at the Tribeca Film Festival.
  • Netflix's ambitions appear lofty amid layoffs and dipping stock prices prompted by a drop in subscribers that will likely take a harder hit in Q2.
  • Netflix looks to release "Queen's Gambit" and develop games on other Netflix IPs, including "Shadow and Bone," "Too Hot to Handle," and "Money Heist." The "Exploding Kittens" franchise plan will see both a TV series and a new version of the hit mobile game come to the platform.
  • Also Read: Formula 1 Streaming License Could Be Major Catalyst For Netflix - Read Why
  • Netflix remained tight-lipped about its broader gaming strategy, which it was yet to monetize.
  • JP Morgan forecasted the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028. 
  • Additionally, Netflix interacted with Roku, Inc ROKU and Comcast Corp CMCSA regarding handling either the ad sales or the technical infrastructure for Netflix's forthcoming ad-supported service tier, the Information reports.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 1.36% at $167.32 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia