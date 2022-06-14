Netflix Goes Aggressive On Mobile Gaming, Interacts With Roku, Comcast Regarding Ad-Supported Service Tier

- Netflix, Inc NFLX released 23 mobile game titles since November and looked to double that number by year-end, the Variety quoted Leanne Loombe, Netflix's head of external games at the Tribeca Film Festival.
- Netflix's ambitions appear lofty amid layoffs and dipping stock prices prompted by a drop in subscribers that will likely take a harder hit in Q2.
- Netflix looks to release "Queen's Gambit" and develop games on other Netflix IPs, including "Shadow and Bone," "Too Hot to Handle," and "Money Heist." The "Exploding Kittens" franchise plan will see both a TV series and a new version of the hit mobile game come to the platform.
- Netflix remained tight-lipped about its broader gaming strategy, which it was yet to monetize.
- JP Morgan forecasted the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion by 2028.
- Additionally, Netflix interacted with Roku, Inc ROKU and Comcast Corp CMCSA regarding handling either the ad sales or the technical infrastructure for Netflix's forthcoming ad-supported service tier, the Information reports.
