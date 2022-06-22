Chinese Analyst Provokes Country To Attack Elon Musk's Popular Starlink Satellite Service

by

In a paper published by the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications Technology , a Chinese researcher urged the Chinese military to track and monitor every satellite in the Starlink network, Bloomberg reports.

, a Chinese researcher urged the Chinese military to track and monitor every satellite in the Starlink network, Bloomberg reports. Tesla, Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk’s satellite service provides internet access in over 30 countries.

chief Elon Musk’s satellite service provides internet access in over 30 countries. Ren Yuanzhen cited the pervasiveness, ability to provide internet service and the potential for the U.S. government to leverage the satellites during a conflict with China behind his suggestion.

Therefore, Beijing should consider “a combination of soft and hard kill methods” to hamper the functionality of Starlink satellites and destroy the constellation’s operating system.”

The commander of U.S. Space Command acknowledged at a Senate committee hearing that space is a “war-fighting domain” in which China “actively seeks space superiority through space and space attack systems.”

State-sponsored Russian hackers remotely disabled satellite modems from the telecom company ViaSat, Inc VSAT in February, just hours before Russian troops entered Ukraine, according to U.S. and U.K. officials. Russia has denied the allegations.

in February, just hours before Russian troops entered Ukraine, according to U.S. and U.K. officials. Russia has denied the allegations. Major companies ranging from Microsoft Corp MSFT to Nvidia Corp NVDA and News Corp NWSA faced cyberattacks as the world moved online due to the pandemic. The Ukraine crisis further triggered the attacks.

to and faced cyberattacks as the world moved online due to the pandemic. The Ukraine crisis further triggered the attacks. Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 3.54% at $736.10 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia