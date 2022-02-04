News Corp Suspects China Behind Its Hack
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) believed the China government was behind a recent hack of its computer systems, Bloomberg reports.
- News Corp disclosed an unnamed cloud service used by News Corp was the “target of persistent cyberattack activity.”
- The company discovered “attack activity” on Jan. 20 on a system used by several businesses, affecting a “limited number” of email accounts and documents that affected Dow Jones, News UK, and the New York Post.
- David Wong, vice president of consulting at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc, which is assisting News Corp with its investigation, said his firm believes the attacks “have a China nexus.”
- “We believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests,” he said.
- Price Action: NWS shares traded lower by 0.71% at $22.38 on the last check Friday.
