News Corp Suspects China Behind Its Hack
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 11:49am   Comments
News Corp Suspects China Behind Its Hack
  • News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) believed the China government was behind a recent hack of its computer systems, Bloomberg reports.
  • News Corp disclosed an unnamed cloud service used by News Corp was the “target of persistent cyberattack activity.”
  • The company discovered “attack activity” on Jan. 20 on a system used by several businesses, affecting a “limited number” of email accounts and documents that affected Dow Jones, News UK, and the New York Post.
  • David Wong, vice president of consulting at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc, which is assisting News Corp with its investigation, said his firm believes the attacks “have a China nexus.”
  • “We believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests,” he said.
  • Price Action: NWS shares traded lower by 0.71% at $22.38 on the last check Friday.

