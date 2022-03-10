Cyber Hackers Target Vodafone After Breaching Nvidia, Samsung
- Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) is investigating Lapsus$' claims of a data breach, CNBC reports.
- The group noted for breaching Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) source codes of Galaxy-branded devices, threatened to leak Vodafone's source code.
- In February, the group also accepted responsibility for NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) data breach.
- On March 7, the group initiated a poll on the Telegram app asking, "What should we leak next?" followed by three options.
- The first option is ~200 GB worth of Vodafone source code. The poll ends on March 13.
- The other two options are the source code and databases of Portuguese media corporation Impresa and the source code for Argentinian e-commerce companies MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) and MercadoPago.
- Vodafone's Portuguese unit faced a cyberattack in February, disrupting its services.
- Price Action: VOD shares are down 1.34% at $15.82 premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Kārlis Dambrāns via Flickr
