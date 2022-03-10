 Skip to main content

Cyber Hackers Target Vodafone After Breaching Nvidia, Samsung
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 6:27am   Comments
Cyber Hackers Target Vodafone After Breaching Nvidia, Samsung
  • Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) is investigating Lapsus$' claims of a data breach, CNBC reports.
  • The group noted for breaching Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLFsource codes of Galaxy-branded devices, threatened to leak Vodafone's source code.
  • In February, the group also accepted responsibility for NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) data breach.
  • On March 7, the group initiated a poll on the Telegram app asking, "What should we leak next?" followed by three options.
  • The first option is ~200 GB worth of Vodafone source code. The poll ends on March 13.
  • The other two options are the source code and databases of Portuguese media corporation Impresa and the source code for Argentinian e-commerce companies MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) and MercadoPago.
  • Vodafone's Portuguese unit faced a cyberattack in February, disrupting its services.
  • Price Action: VOD shares are down 1.34% at $15.82 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Kārlis Dambrāns via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

