Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said SpaceX’s high-speed internet service, Starlink, has held out against Russia’s cyberwar tactics amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Musk said on Tuesday that Starlink has resisted Russia’s “jamming & hacking attempts,” even as the Vladimir Putin-led country is ramping up efforts.

The billionaire entrepreneur linked his comment to a Reuters report that said Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war.

Starlink has resisted Russian cyberwar jamming & hacking attempts so far, but they’re ramping up their efforts https://t.co/w62yCsDA5w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2022

Why It Matters: SpaceX has donated thousands of satellite internet kits to Ukraine since the country's plea to Musk in February to provide those stations.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov earlier this month said Starlink has around 150,000 active users per day.

The service beams down high-speed internet via satellites in orbit to Earth, especially to remote areas, including those ravaged by war or natural calamity.

Musk was reportedly close to commercially launching Starlink in Ukraine months ahead of Russia’s invasion.

Starlink has plans to launch 4,425 satellites in orbit by 2024.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.6% higher at $800 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.