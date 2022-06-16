Spotify Slows Down On Hiring Amid Macro Uncertainties

- Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT slowed hiring by 25%, CNBC reports based on a companywide email from CEO Daniel Ek.
- However, he added the company would “continue to still hire and grow, we are just going to slow that pace and be a bit more prudent with the absolute level of new hires over the next few quarters.”
- Spotify had ~8,230 employees globally at Q1-end.
- Previously, during an investor conference, CFO Paul Vogel alerted about monitoring the global economy and evaluating its headcount growth in the near term.
- Spotify had also predicted that its investments in podcasting and audiobooks would fuel growth over the next decade, Reuters reported.
- Streaming giants like Netflix, Inc NFLX, which had a great run during the pandemic, are now facing the heat following recovery and surging inflation rates which have restricted consumer spending.
- Several big names, from PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD to Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, have undergone significant restructuring to beat the macro uncertainties.
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded his rating on Spotify subject to certain conditions.
- Price Action: SPOT shares closed higher by 7.4% at $105.31 on Wednesday.
