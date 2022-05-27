ñol

PayPal Lays Off Employees As Growth Stagnates After Pandemic Recovery, Supply Chain Disruptions

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 9:18 AM | 1 min read
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL began laying off risk management and operations employees working in Chicago, Omaha, Nebraska, and Chandler, Arizona, this week, Bloomberg reports.
  • PayPal ended 2021 with 30,900 employees, a 33% increase from pre-pandemic levels. 
  • PayPal incurred $20 million in costs tied to its restructuring in the first three months of the year. This year, PayPal looks to incur an additional $100 million in restructuring charges.
  • The job cuts will help it save about $260 million annually in employee-related costs.
  • PayPal previously announced plans to permanently lay off over 80 people in its headquarters in San Jose, California.
  • PayPal aims to drive its operating leverage following a transactional slowdown in its platform in recent quarters after the pandemic recovery.
  • PayPal’s platform spending grew by only 15% in the first quarter to $323 billion, the lowest in five years. Supply chain disruptions impeded e-commerce purchases, and more consumers returned to in-store shopping. 
  • The firm’s former parent company eBay Inc EBAY, also rapidly migrated payments away from PayPal’s platform.
  • Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 1.39% at $81.54 premarket on the last check Friday.

