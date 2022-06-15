Warner Bros Discovery To Undergo Major Global Ad Sales Team Restructuring

- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD could downsize up to 30% or nearly 1,000 jobs in its global advertising sales team, Reuters reports.
- Warner offered members of its U.S. advertising sales team an option to leave the company voluntarily.
- The global advertising sales team has ~3,000 members.
- Warner looked to save $3 billion in costs after a $43 billion merger between Discovery Inc and AT&T Inc's T Warner Media.
- After enjoying immense popularity during the pandemic, the streaming industry is battling subscriber loss following recovery coupled with surging inflation and lower consumer spending.
- Major companies resorted to job cuts ranging, citing macro uncertainties.
- Price Action: WBD shares traded higher by 2.07% at $14.27 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
