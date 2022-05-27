Microsoft Joins Peers In Hiring Slowdown Amid Economic Volatility

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT looks to slow hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, Bloomberg reports.

Recently, Microsoft disclosed plans to double its budget for salary increases and boosting stock grants to retain key workers.

Microsoft's slowdown was not companywide, and overall it will continue to hire with additional focus on where those resources go.

Also Read: Snap CEO Hints At Hiring Slowdown, Spending Cuts After Warning Of Q2 Shortfall

Microsoft mentioned a need to realign staffing priorities amid global economic uncertainty as such caution was typical in periods of economic volatility.

Recently chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA shared its plans for a hiring slowdown.

Meta Platforms Inc FB, Snap Inc SNAP, and Salesforce Inc CRM have also undertaken similar measures.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.39% at $266.95 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

MSFT shares traded higher by 0.39% at $266.95 in the premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

