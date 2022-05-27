Microsoft Joins Peers In Hiring Slowdown Amid Economic Volatility

- Microsoft Corp MSFT looks to slow hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, Bloomberg reports.
- Recently, Microsoft disclosed plans to double its budget for salary increases and boosting stock grants to retain key workers.
- Microsoft's slowdown was not companywide, and overall it will continue to hire with additional focus on where those resources go.
- Microsoft mentioned a need to realign staffing priorities amid global economic uncertainty as such caution was typical in periods of economic volatility.
- Recently chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA shared its plans for a hiring slowdown.
- Meta Platforms Inc FB, Snap Inc SNAP, and Salesforce Inc CRM have also undertaken similar measures.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.39% at $266.95 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
