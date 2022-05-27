ñol

Microsoft Joins Peers In Hiring Slowdown Amid Economic Volatility

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 7:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT looks to slow hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, Bloomberg reports.
  • Recently, Microsoft disclosed plans to double its budget for salary increases and boosting stock grants to retain key workers.
  • Microsoft's slowdown was not companywide, and overall it will continue to hire with additional focus on where those resources go.
  • Also Read: Snap CEO Hints At Hiring Slowdown, Spending Cuts After Warning Of Q2 Shortfall
  • Microsoft mentioned a need to realign staffing priorities amid global economic uncertainty as such caution was typical in periods of economic volatility.
  • Recently chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA shared its plans for a hiring slowdown. 
  • Meta Platforms Inc FBSnap Inc SNAP, and Salesforce Inc CRM have also undertaken similar measures. 
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.39% at $266.95 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

