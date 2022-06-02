ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

After Microsoft And Nvidia, This Major Apple Supplier Became Ransomware Target

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 3:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Key Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, was hit by a ransomware attack on May 31, the Bleeping Computer reports.
  • The attack disrupted operations at one of Foxconn's Mexico-based production plants.
  • The Foxconn Baja California plant produced medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial operations, the TechCrunch reports.
  • Also Read: President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reuters
  • The factory was gradually returning to normal, acknowledged Foxconn.
  • Foxconn, which did not disclose details regarding ransom demands, saw a minimal impact on its overall operations from the disruption.
  • The operators of the LockBit claimed responsibility for the May 31 attack and threatened to leak the stolen data pending a ransom by June 11. 
  • In December 2020, the DoppelPaymer ransomware attacked some of Foxconn's U.S.-based systems, demanding a ransom of $34 million in Bitcoin. 
  • Companies ranging from Microsoft Corp MSFTNvidia Corp NVDA to Vodafone Group Plc VOD were victims of data breaches which increased radically as the world moved online following the pandemic.
  • Photo by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia