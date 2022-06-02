After Microsoft And Nvidia, This Major Apple Supplier Became Ransomware Target

- Key Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, was hit by a ransomware attack on May 31, the Bleeping Computer reports.
- The attack disrupted operations at one of Foxconn's Mexico-based production plants.
- The Foxconn Baja California plant produced medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial operations, the TechCrunch reports.
- Also Read: President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reuters
- The factory was gradually returning to normal, acknowledged Foxconn.
- Foxconn, which did not disclose details regarding ransom demands, saw a minimal impact on its overall operations from the disruption.
- The operators of the LockBit claimed responsibility for the May 31 attack and threatened to leak the stolen data pending a ransom by June 11.
- In December 2020, the DoppelPaymer ransomware attacked some of Foxconn's U.S.-based systems, demanding a ransom of $34 million in Bitcoin.
- Companies ranging from Microsoft Corp MSFT, Nvidia Corp NVDA to Vodafone Group Plc VOD were victims of data breaches which increased radically as the world moved online following the pandemic.
- Photo by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.