President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reuters
- President Joe Biden reviewed the ransomware threat and will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a feasible solution at a Geneva meeting on June 16, Reuters reports.
- The attack on the Brazilian meatpacker JBS’s facilities in the U.S. marked the third ransomware attack in the country since Biden’s Presidency in Jan. 2021.
- JBS hinted the attack origin to a Russian criminal organization.
- The Presidents are expected to discuss the issue as Biden has recognized the importance of the Russian government’s role in preventing such attacks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
- The Justice Department (DOJ) formed a task force to restraint the ransomware cyberattacks.
- The Biden government has prioritized cybersecurity funding to counter the multiple attacks.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.