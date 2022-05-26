ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 6:46 AM | 3 min read
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares rose 51.2% to $0.9603 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 17.1% to $0.3453 in pre-market trading after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 13.1% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA shares rose 9.5% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares rose 8.6% to $0.2585 in pre-market trading. Enjoy Technology reently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results..
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 8.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Amyris with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $2.5.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 8.4% to $124.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.81 billion.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 7.9% to $0.5380 in pre-market trading. Alaunos Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY rose 6.4% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. BlackSky Technology jumped over 97% on Wednesday after the company was awarded a 10-year electro optical commercial layer contract with the U.S. government..
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 5.4% to $39.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX shares fell 33% to $14.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares fell 29% to $0.98 in pre-market trading as the company reported Data Safety Monitoring Board update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in critical COVID-19.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW fell 14.1% to $114.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 12.6% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Wednesday.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares fell 12% to $0.0810 in pre-market trading after jumping 51% on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences recently said it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 9.6% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group shares jumped around 32% on Wednesday after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 8.5% to $2.58 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures’ board of directors announced the delay of the distribution date for the previously announced spin-off of Cryptyde, Inc. due to contractual and regulatory conditions.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI fell 8.1% to $0.0672 in pre-market trading. Farmmi Monday received determination from Nasdaq to delist the company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the company's securities have had a closing bid price below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE fell 8% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ independent special Committee of the Ampio Board of Directors recently started an internal investigation regarding Ampio's AP-013 trial with the assistance of independent legal counsel.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA fell 7% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 64% on Wednesday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NDA for VP-102 as a direct result of deficiencies at general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC.

