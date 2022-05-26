20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares rose 51.2% to $0.9603 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 17.1% to $0.3453 in pre-market trading after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 13.1% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA shares rose 9.5% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.

Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares rose 8.6% to $0.2585 in pre-market trading. Enjoy Technology reently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results..

Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 8.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Amyris with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $2.5.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 8.4% to $124.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.81 billion.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 7.9% to $0.5380 in pre-market trading. Alaunos Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY rose 6.4% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. BlackSky Technology jumped over 97% on Wednesday after the company was awarded a 10-year electro optical commercial layer contract with the U.S. government..

Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 5.4% to $39.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

