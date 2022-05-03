Roe V. Wade Leak Draws Reactions: Elizabeth Warren Says 'Not Going Back,' Bernie Sanders Wants Codification, And More

A leaked draft opinion authored by a U.S. Supreme Court Justice suggesting the highest court of the United States will overturn Roe V. Wade has led to a barrage of criticism on social media, particularly from left-leaning politicians.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted that Congress “must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW.”

“If there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes,” he said.

Earlier in March, a Senate filibuster prevented a bill to codify Roe V. Wade, according to a report from MSNBC.

The filibuster came six months after Texas gave the go-ahead to an abortion ban, which effectively ended Roe V Wade protections in the lone star state, according to MSNBC.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said an “extremist” Supreme Court is “poised to overturn" the landmark 1973 decision and "impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country.”

“It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever."

Two-time presidential candidate and former First Lady Hillary Clinton said the “decision” is a “direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law.”

“It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said on Twitter, “​​Women's lives and their health care are not political footballs. The right to privacy exists within our Constitution and must be defended. (2/4)”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), tweeted, “If this report proves true, it means that SCOTUS has stripped women of their rights to equality, autonomy, and reproductive health.”

Corporate America, however, has maintained an eerie silence. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had not commented on the development until press time. In September, he expressed his take on the Texas abortion ban.

Until press time, the CEOs of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) had not commented on the leaked decision.

