Elon Musk Reacts To WSJ Report That 'Shadow Crew' Of Billionaires Including Peter Thiel Pushed Him To Buy Twitter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a Wall Street Journal article Sunday that said the entrepreneur has a "shadow crew" of billionaires egging him on to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

What Happened: The article was shared on Twitter by Marc Andreessen, the general partner of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Musk responded by saying, “My Shadow Crew is sickkk!”

My Shadrow Crew is sickkk!

Also, who are they again? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

In the same thread, Musk offered to sell “Shadow Crew” merchandise to fund his purchase of the social media platform.

Sell Shadow Crew merch to buy Twitter? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: WSJ said that the group encouraging Musk to purchase Twitter includes PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) co-founder Peter Thiel and entrepreneur David Sacks.

The post also named some “ancillary figures” like venture capitalist and early Tesla investor Steve Jurvetson, Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was also said to be encouraging Musk to take Twitter private. The group is “close-knit” and “libertarian-leaning,” according to the Journal.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower at $870.76 in the regular session and gained 0.8% in extended trading. On the same day, Twitter shares closed 0.2% lower at $49.01 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Playing Elon Musk-Fave Video Game 'Elden Ring' With Children's Toy Controller? One Twitch Streamer Makes It Possible