 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Reacts To WSJ Report That 'Shadow Crew' Of Billionaires Including Peter Thiel Pushed Him To Buy Twitter
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Reacts To WSJ Report That 'Shadow Crew' Of Billionaires Including Peter Thiel Pushed Him To Buy Twitter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a Wall Street Journal article Sunday that said the entrepreneur has a "shadow crew" of billionaires egging him on to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). 

What Happened: The article was shared on Twitter by Marc Andreessen, the general partner of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Musk responded by saying, “My Shadow Crew is sickkk!” 

In the same thread, Musk offered to sell “Shadow Crew” merchandise to fund his purchase of the social media platform.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: WSJ said that the group encouraging Musk to purchase Twitter includes PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) co-founder Peter Thiel and entrepreneur David Sacks. 

The post also named some “ancillary figures” like venture capitalist and early Tesla investor Steve Jurvetson, Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was also said to be encouraging Musk to take Twitter private. The group is “close-knit” and “libertarian-leaning,” according to the Journal.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower at $870.76 in the regular session and gained 0.8% in extended trading. On the same day, Twitter shares closed 0.2% lower at $49.01 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Playing Elon Musk-Fave Video Game 'Elden Ring' With Children's Toy Controller? One Twitch Streamer Makes It Possible

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Elon Musk's Investment Advice, Tesla Giga Shanghai Update, Warren Buffett's Bitcoin Bashing And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
'Back As Interim CEO Of Twitter:' Aave Crypto Founder Cracks Same Joke That Got Him Suspended After Account Is Restored
Mark Cuban And Elon Musk Believe Dogecoin Could Defeat Twitter's Spam Bots: Here's How
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 2, 2022
Benzinga Poll: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu Or HBO Max - Which Streaming Platform Has The Best Shows?
Facebook Whistleblower Optimistic About Musk's Twitter Move, Says He Can Take Feedback Better Than Zuckerberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Marc Andreessen Peter ThielNews Social Media Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com