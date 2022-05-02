 Skip to main content

Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 12:51pm   Comments
  • Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. 
  • Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. 
  • As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. 
  • Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy.
  • Mizuho cut the PT for JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from $100 to $90 (45% upside) and maintained a Buy.
  • Mizuho cut the PT for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) from $180 to $160 (62.3% upside) and maintained a Buy.
  • Mizuho cut the PT for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) from $20 to $18 (129% upside) and maintained a Buy.
  • Mizuho cut the PT for Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) (from HK$450 to HK$400). 
  • JD and Baidu were Mizuho's top picks set to gain market share from regulatory policies and a competitive environment. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.90% at $98.93 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

