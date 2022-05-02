Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds
- Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions.
- Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing.
- As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22.
- Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy.
- Mizuho cut the PT for JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from $100 to $90 (45% upside) and maintained a Buy.
- Mizuho cut the PT for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) from $180 to $160 (62.3% upside) and maintained a Buy.
- Mizuho cut the PT for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) from $20 to $18 (129% upside) and maintained a Buy.
- Mizuho cut the PT for Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) (from HK$450 to HK$400).
- JD and Baidu were Mizuho's top picks set to gain market share from regulatory policies and a competitive environment.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.90% at $98.93 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
