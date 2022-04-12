 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hewlett Packard, Urges Caution On Telecom And Networking Stocks

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hewlett Packard, Urges Caution On Telecom And Networking Stocks

Morgan Stanley analysts say they're seeing signs of weakness in the networking and enterprise storage sector after the segment was viewed as a "safe place" at the start of 2022.

What Happened: The investment bank is urging investors to remain cautious on stocks in the sector. Morgan Stanley says the Russia-Ukraine war combined with the increase in cost of doing business, along with strong spending in IT over the past year, are making customers “more weary on larger capex orders, causing smaller 2H pipelines to build than expected.”

Analysts have shifted their views on the Telecom & Networking Equipment sector from In-Line to Cautious. Their concern lies with a drop in demand resulting in weaker forward orders, noting anticipated cost increases will likely impact purchase decisions by customers.

Also Read: This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Price Target & Ratings Updates: Morgan Stanley also announced a host of changes to its outlook for the leading stocks in the sector.

Analysts lowered their rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and dropped the price target from $17 to $15.

Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $61 to $59.

For NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) the rating was reduced to Equal-Weight from Overweight, and the price target was adjusted from $102 to $91.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) saw its price target drop from $14 to $9, the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) reduced from $74 to $67 and Zebra Technologies Corp.'s (NASDAQ: ZBRA) price target cut from $470 to $400.

Price Actions: On Tuesday afternoon at publication shares of HPE were down 2.37% at $15.44, CSCO was at $51.75 down 2.15%, NTAP was down 0.84% at $76.47, shares of COMM were down 0.23% at $6.65, CIEN was at $56.29 after falling 1.54%, and ZBRA was down 1.68% at $401.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

 

Latest Ratings for HPE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HPE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPE)

Traders Moved These Stocks On Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Telecom & Networking Industry, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2022
Analyzing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's Short Interest
Dell, HP Shares Hit By Growth Concerns: Bloomberg
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley network telecommmunicationsNews Downgrades Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com