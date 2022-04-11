Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters: How Much A $100 Bet On The Golfer Paid Out And How One Bettor Made As Much As Schef With A Single Bet

Tiger Woods got most of the headlines at the 2022 Masters Tournament, but it was golfer Scottie Scheffler who ended up with the green jacket winning the tournament, his first major championship.

What Happened: With a final score of -10, Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters Tournament beating a late surge from Rory McIlroy, who finished in second place with a -7 score and a tournament-leading fourth round score of 64.

The win from Scheffler continued a strong PGA season and surge to be one of the top golfers on tour.

The inclusion of Woods in the tournament and a close fourth-round finish could provide a boost to viewership figures for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA), two companies that had coverage throughout the tournament.

Woods made the cut but finished in 47th place with a +13 after hitting scores of 78 on both Saturday and Sunday. Many sportsbooks offered boosted odds of Woods making the cut paying out over +100, which was heavily bet on.

Betting on Scheffler: Entering the Masters, Scheffler was the second favorite at sportsbooks with Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) offering Scheffler to win the tournament at +1200 and a top 10 finish paying out +150.

A $100 bet on Scheffler to win the 2022 Masters paid out $1,300 for a profit of $1,200.

One bettor on FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment ADR (OTC: PDYPY), placed a high conviction bet on Scheffler to win the Masters. A bet was placed on odds of +1800 in New Jersey.

The bettor wagered $150,000 on Scheffler to win and won $2.7 million. Coincidentally, the amount won by the bettor was the same amount Scheffler got for winning the 2022 Masters.

Another bettor at BetMGM, a joint venture of Entain and MGM Resorts Worldwide (NYSE: MGM), almost had a huge payday. The bettor placed a $750 bet on an exact finish of Scheffler winning and Cameron Smith finishing second. Scheffler won and Smith ended up tied for third at -5. The bet would have paid out $93,000.