If You Bet $100 On Tiger Woods To Win The Masters Every Year, Would You Have A Positive Gain?

Tiger Woods enters the 2022 Masters Tournament as a five-time winner of it and one of the most bet on golfers possibly teeing off. Here’s a look at how successful bettors have been backing Woods at the Masters.

What Happened: Woods is set to return at the Masters, his first major golf tournament since a car accident in 2021.

Woods has not competed in the event since 2020 when he finished tied for 38th place.

Woods won the tournament previously in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. Woods’ five wins rank second to only Jack Nicklaus.

Woods has competed in the Masters 23 times, including in 1995 as an amateur. Woods has only missed the cut one time (1996) and along with the five wins has 14 top-10 finishes.

Here’s how bettors have done backing Woods.

Related Link: 2022 Masters Betting Preview: How To Watch, Golfers To Win And Bets Tiger Woods Props

Betting $100 On Tiger Woods: Betting on golf tournaments can be a high-risk, high-reward opportunity for bettors. Many times the winners of tournaments payout at odds of +1000 or greater. The risk is that tournaments feature a large number of golfers, making it much harder to predict than a typical sports event with one winner and one loser.

Here’s a look at what a bet on Woods to win the Masters paid out in each year dating back to 1996, his first competition as a professional.

1996: +6500

+6500 1997: +800 (favorite)

+800 (favorite) 1998: +700 (favorite)

+700 (favorite) 1999 : +700

: +700 2000: +200 (favorite)

+200 (favorite) 2001: +150 (favorite)

+150 (favorite) 2002: +200 (favorite)

+200 (favorite) 2003: +150 (favorite)

+150 (favorite) 2004: +350 (favorite)

+350 (favorite) 2005: +350 (favorite)

+350 (favorite) 2006: +200 (favorite)

+200 (favorite) 2007: +150 (favorite)

+150 (favorite) 2008: +130 (favorite)

+130 (favorite) 2009: +220 (favorite)

+220 (favorite) 2010: +500 (favorite)

+500 (favorite) 2011: +900

+900 2012: +450 (favorite)

+450 (favorite) 2013: +350 (favorite)

+350 (favorite) 2015: +1500

+1500 2018: +1200

+1200 2019: +1200

+1200 2020: +2500

Woods skipped the tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. The 1995 Masters was excluded because that was when Woods competed as an amateur.

A bettor would have bet a total of $2,200 with a $100 bet on each of the 22 Masters with Woods.

The five wins by Woods paid out:

1997: $900

$900 2001: $250

$250 2002: $300

$300 2005: $450

$450 2019: $1,300

The $2,200 wagered would have turned into $3,200 for a profit of $1,000.

Woods entered the 2022 Masters at odds of +4000 at Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and was offered up to +5000 across several sportsbooks.

Jon Rahm was the betting favorite of the 91 golfers in the tournament with odds of +1000 at DraftKings.

Several sportsbooks offered boosted odds for Woods to make the cut and to win. There is a large number of people rooting for Woods to excel at the Masters both with their hearts — and their betting accounts.

Photo: Tiger Woods, photo by Capt. Jay Ostrich, U.S. Air Force by via Flickr Creative Commons