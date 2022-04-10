If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Netflix And Amazon 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past ten years. Despite two market corrections in recent years, the recent market downturn partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the previous stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ: SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) have returned 90.79%, 163.39% and 69.24%.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past ten years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, EV and tech stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Also See: Apple Accidentally Leaks Its Unreleased Dual-Port 35W USB-C Charger, Then Takes It Back

Winners Since April 2012: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks bought back in Spring 2017 would be worth today: