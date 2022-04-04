Markets Rise As Investors Await This Week's Fed Minutes

U.S. indices finished higher Monday as investors await this week’s Federal Reserve minutes and monitor the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Nasdaq gained today amid strength in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.90% to 14,532; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.06% to $369.30

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.06% to $369.30 The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.81% to 4,582; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.86% to $456.80

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.86% to $456.80 The Dow Jones composite finished flat at 11,888; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.35% at $349.24

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon touched on several topics at the forefront of society in an annual letter to shareholders, including the company's work-from-home practices… Read More

Just a few days into April, a popular investor known for sharing his short ideas has already taken on Donald Trump, Cathie Wood and now Elon Musk with short bets and callouts… Read More

Amid a grapple with different headwinds such as a spike in the cost of raw materials and Covid-19 reinvigoration, Chinese auto startup makers Xpeng, Li Auto and Nio are seeing a spike in car deliveries… Read More