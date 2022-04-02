A Message To Publishers: Google May Demonetize You For Certain Ukraine War Content

In a development related to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has issued guidelines for digital publishers reporting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the company's new policy, Google is going to prevent the monetization of content that takes advantage of the war or dismisses the bloodshed.

In a statement, Google has said, "Due to the war in Ukraine, we will pause monetization of content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war. Please note, we have already been enforcing on claims related to the war in Ukraine when they violated existing policies."

"This update is meant to clarify, and in some cases expand, our publisher guidance as it relates to this conflict," the company added.

A message sent late on Friday said the pause in monetization extends to content that implies “victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens.”

To further strengthen its publisher policy, Google is in the process of migrating and consolidating all of its publisher policies and Google publisher restrictions to the new Publisher Policy Help Center.

In March, Google advertising systems in Russia were suspended. The company also paused the creation of new Russian accounts on AdSense, AdMob, and Google Ad Manager. Additionally, Google paused ads on Google properties and networks globally for advertisers based in Russia.