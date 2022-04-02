QQQ
World's First NFT War History Museum Raises $600,000 To Help Rebuild Ukraine

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 2, 2022 3:16 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • The museum is working on auctioning off four pieces of artwork.
  • Ukraine has received over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations since the Russian invasion. 

According to a report, the Ukrainian government has sold $600,000 worth of War History Museum NFTs on its first day of sale. 

The government aims to use this money to rebuild museums, theaters, and other cultural institutions in Ukraine that were destroyed in the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian MetaHistory NFT-Museum has sold almost 1,282 artworks on its first day. Digital artwork can be bought from the NFT museum using the online platform.  

The museum is working on auctioning off four pieces of artwork. Only owners of the museum NFTs will be able to bid in the auctions.

Also Read: NFTs And Cryptorealism Supporting Ukraine: A Conversation With Davood Roostaei

According to Merkle Science, Ukraine has received over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations since the Russian invasion. 

"We were the first to combine blockchain technology and contemporary art to document the historical truth about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine," Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram.

The Ukraine Ministry of Digital Transformation recently created its website in partnership with FTX, Kuna, and everstake to accept donations, which features crypto donations prominently. 

PipeFlare, an NFT project for P2E gaming platforms, is offering Ukrainian Charity NFTs, which provides gamers perks on PipeFlare and various games on its platform.

Related Link: Biden Says Putin 'Cannot Remain In Power' Over His Invasion Of Ukraine

Photo: Markus Spiske on flickr

