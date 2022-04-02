World's First NFT War History Museum Raises $600,000 To Help Rebuild Ukraine

According to a report, the Ukrainian government has sold $600,000 worth of War History Museum NFTs on its first day of sale.

The government aims to use this money to rebuild museums, theaters, and other cultural institutions in Ukraine that were destroyed in the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian MetaHistory NFT-Museum has sold almost 1,282 artworks on its first day. Digital artwork can be bought from the NFT museum using the online platform.

Official NFT Collection of the Ukrainian Government,



Is live!



To celebrate $500,000+ raised, we will be giving away one of our unique NFTs.



To enter

1. Follow @Meta_History_UA

2. Like and retweet this post



Mint Now: https://t.co/ig8rEIPZxh#NeverForgetThis pic.twitter.com/7ImhvMk5OD — META HISTORY: Museum of War (@Meta_History_UA) March 31, 2022

The museum is working on auctioning off four pieces of artwork. Only owners of the museum NFTs will be able to bid in the auctions.

According to Merkle Science, Ukraine has received over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations since the Russian invasion.

"We were the first to combine blockchain technology and contemporary art to document the historical truth about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine," Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram.

The Ukraine Ministry of Digital Transformation recently created its website in partnership with FTX, Kuna, and everstake to accept donations, which features crypto donations prominently.

PipeFlare, an NFT project for P2E gaming platforms, is offering Ukrainian Charity NFTs, which provides gamers perks on PipeFlare and various games on its platform.

