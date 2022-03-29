 Skip to main content

Markets Rise Amid Drop In Treasury Yields, Oil Prices
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 4:09pm   Comments
Markets Rise Amid Drop In Treasury Yields, Oil Prices

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday as investors weigh ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. A drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a pullback in oil prices have helped lift market sentiment.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.31% to 14,354; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.55% to $364.91
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.71% to 4,575; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.70% to $455.86
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.40% to 12,064; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.29% at $347.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN), Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) were among the top gainers for the SPY Tuesday.

Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Several recent data studies by leading housing market analytics firms are showing the state of U.S. rental housing as being in something of an existential crisis… Read More

A leading online stock brokerage announced a major change to their trading hours, with four additional hours of pre-market and after-market trading offered to their customers. Here’s a look at the news and what hours other leading brokerages currently offer for stock trading… Read More

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) was trading up almost 5% on Tuesday following four range-bound trading days where the stock fluctuated just 77 cents between $16.28 and $17.05 on declining volume… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

