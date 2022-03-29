Markets Rise Amid Drop In Treasury Yields, Oil Prices

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday as investors weigh ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. A drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a pullback in oil prices have helped lift market sentiment.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.31% to 14,354; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.55% to $364.91

The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.71% to 4,575; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.70% to $455.86

The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.40% to 12,064; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.29% at $347.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN), Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) were among the top gainers for the SPY Tuesday.

Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

