Markets Have Another Strong Week As S&P 500 Erases Initial Losses From Russia-Ukraine War

U.S. indices finished mixed Friday to conclude the trading week. Oil prices gained during Friday's session, which has continued to pressure economic sentiment.

The S&P 500 traded higher for the second week in a row and has now more than erased its initial losses following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.16% to 14,169; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished flat at $359.45

The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.57% to 12,016; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.41% at $348.47

In a speech to the National Association for Business Economics on Monday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said "inflation is much too high" and the Fed is prepared to take a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening if necessary.

Powell said he and other Fed members are willing to raise interest rates by "more than 25 basis points" at a time if appropriate.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Friday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) and DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

