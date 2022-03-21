 Skip to main content

Markets See Mixed Day Amid Rising Oil Prices, Treasury Yields
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 4:12pm   Comments
U.S. indices finished lower Monday as stocks pulled back from last week’s rally. A drop in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) following a 737 crash, a rise in oil prices and a rise in yields all had an impact on market sentiment.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.40% to 13,838; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.28% to $350.07
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.04% at 4,461; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished flat at $444.44
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.45% to 11,909; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.50% to $345.44

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) and Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) were among the top gainers for the SPY Monday.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos announced a new short position in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) after the market closed Friday. The famed short seller cited… Read More

The CEO of the House of Mouse and his predecessor reportedly had an intense falling out. Here’s what led to the division between the two executives… Read More

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) news aggregator, Apple News, has been around since 2015, although its popularity really skyrocketed in the last few years as the tech giant expanded its features and improved the experience… Read More

