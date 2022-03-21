Markets See Mixed Day Amid Rising Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

U.S. indices finished lower Monday as stocks pulled back from last week’s rally. A drop in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) following a 737 crash, a rise in oil prices and a rise in yields all had an impact on market sentiment.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.40% to 13,838; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.28% to $350.07

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.28% to $350.07 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.04% at 4,461; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished flat at $444.44

(NASDAQ: SPY) finished flat at $444.44 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.45% to 11,909; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.50% to $345.44

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) and Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) were among the top gainers for the SPY Monday.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

