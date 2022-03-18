Jefferies Lists Preferred Semiconductor Capital Equipment Stocks
- Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis' analysis of transistor count in CPUs supported his thesis of secular demand for wafer fab equipment.
- CPU die sizes have increased by 5x - 9x for Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over three to five years.
- He views the current risk-reward as "particularly compelling" based on the current 25% discount to the market at which many of these stocks traded.
- Lipacis has a Buy on his preferred semiconductor capital equipment stocks KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), and ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR).
- Price Action: ASML shares traded lower by 0.86% at $648.45 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for KLAC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
View More Analyst Ratings for KLAC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech