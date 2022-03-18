 Skip to main content

Jefferies Lists Preferred Semiconductor Capital Equipment Stocks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 8:27am   Comments
  • Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis' analysis of transistor count in CPUs supported his thesis of secular demand for wafer fab equipment.
  • CPU die sizes have increased by 5x - 9x for Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over three to five years. 
  • He views the current risk-reward as "particularly compelling" based on the current 25% discount to the market at which many of these stocks traded.
  • Lipacis has a Buy on his preferred semiconductor capital equipment stocks KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), and ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR).
  • Price Action: ASML shares traded lower by 0.86% at $648.45 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for KLAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for KLAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

