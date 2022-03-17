Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 17, 2022: GameStop, Netflix, Alibaba And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) Reports quarterly earnings at the closing bell, and is likely to report earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Chinese stocks continue to see a relief rally, as the Chinese government said it supports the listing of businesses overseas and that its crackdown on technology companies should end soon, according to Chinese state media.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) The streaming giant is testing a new feature that will require subscribers to spend more money when they share their password with people they do not reside with, according to a blog post by Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, Tesla is attempting to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while complying with China's COVID-19 precautions. China’s National Health Commission announced on Saturday that another 1,524 locally transmitted coronavirus cases had been detected in provinces across mainland China.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) AMC's recent investment in Hycroft Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HYMC) is a relatively "safe" investment, according to CEO Adam Aron, as it compares to the $1.8 billion in liquidity that AMC holds currently.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Shares of Hasbro rose 2.19% to $89.95 Wednesday.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may not launch new products with the new mini-LED screen this year, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted. Kuo’s comments suggest that due to cost, Apple may launch only updated versions of its existing mini-LED products such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year and not new products with mini-LED displays.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares traded 2.91% higher yesterday, after Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. Cowen's report notes that "we make NVIDIA our new top pick, along with AMD."