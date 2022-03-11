 Skip to main content

Evercore ISI Lauds Apple's Acquisition Of Friday Night MLB Rights
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:32am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLrecently disclosed acquiring Friday night MLB rights. Fans will be able to tune in to two games on Friday nights during the regular season, available only on Apple TV+.
  • Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani clarified that Apple did not aspire to become another Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). 
  • Daryanani lauded Apple's move, which looked to focus on high-quality scripted content and desirable sports rights.
  • Daryanani contended that most of the criticism of Apple's TV+ is rooted in misunderstanding Apple's actual intentions.
  • He continued to see TV+ as an excellent way to further Apple's goal of monetizing its installed base, which could eventually help shrink replacement cycles for hardware and provide a "potential killer app" for AR/VR. 
  • Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and $210 price target (32.5% upside) on Apple shares.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed lower by 1.51% at $155.59 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

