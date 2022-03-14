Discovery CFO Confirms Merger With WarnerMedia's HBO Max App
- Discovery Inc(NASDAQ: DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed its merger with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference, the Verge reports. Wiedenfels looks to bundle the two streaming services (Discovery Plus and HBO Max) into one offering.
- Wiedenfels believed that combining the two streaming services would better reach both male and female demographics than the respective services did on their own.
- Discovery Plus and HBO Max currently maintain ad-supported and ad-free tiers, with Discovery Plus’ charging $4.99 a month and $6.99 a month, HBO Max charging $9.99 a month and $14.99 a month.
- The bundling could lead to a monthly charge of $14.99 and $21.99. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) charged between $9.99 - $19.99 per month, depending on the number of screens and quality of streams.
- However, Netflix targeted mobile games to drive subscriber growth. The Walt Disney Co(NYSE: DIS) made its Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ bundle a more attractive offering to drive subscriptions.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 2.59% at $331.51 on the last check Monday.
