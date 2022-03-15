 Skip to main content

Markets Rise Following Drop In Oil Prices
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:12pm   Comments
Markets Rise Following Drop In Oil Prices

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday following a lighter-than-expected PPI report and a drop in oil prices, which helped ease some inflation concerns. Investors continue to watch Russia-Ukraine developments and await Wednesday’s Fed decision.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.04% to 12,581; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.92% to $318.17
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.74% to 4,173; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.72% to $417.06
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.22% to 11,307; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher at $330.07

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Tuesday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were the only losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

Leading up to the dot-com bubble, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other high-growth tech stocks surged as investors awarded the companies higher multiples on future prospects… Read More

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is down 11.4% year-to-date in 2022, but one age-old flight-to-safety investments is holding up just fine… Read More

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has followed up a challenge to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin in “single combat” by asking Russia’s space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin to choose his fighter between the two… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

