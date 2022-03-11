Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 11, 2022: Tesla, DTE Energy, Amazon And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) confirmed that deliveries of Model Y vehicles built at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany are starting on March 22. On Wednesday, the electric vehicle maker said it would raise the prices of its Model Y, and Model 3 by $1,000 each.

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) reports Chair Gerry Anderson will retire, naming President CEO Jerry Norcia as a replacement.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion share buyback.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies tumbled in Hong Kong on Friday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory, on fears of increased scrutiny by American regulators and the escalating Russia-Ukraine war. Shares of Alibaba dropped 7.5% Thursday.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS): Earlier this month, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis with a Sell rating and a price target of $26.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) announced on Tuesday its CEO, Vivek Garipalli, will present at Barclays 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on March 15.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has shed all its holdings in Palantir, marking one of the investment firm's swiftest exits from a stock it was bullish on just over a month ago.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL): Following the "Peek Performance" product event, Morgan Stanley says "Apple remains our Top Pick in IT Hardware given durable fundamentals, predictable cash flows, additional 2022 product launches, and platform stability in an otherwise uncertain and volatile market backdrop."

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) recently announced further activation of its purpose-driven brand blueprint strategy with an extensive lineup of new content and products across its iconic portfolio. Shares are flat in Friday’s premarket session.