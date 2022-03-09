Philip Morris Suspends Investment In Russia
- Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is the latest joiner in the list of multinationals stepping back from Russia.
- Nestle SA (OTC: NSRGY) and Imperial Brands PLC (OTC: IMBBY) have also joined the list of companies giving in to pressure from consumers to take a stand against the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
- Consumer goods giants including Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) have halted investments in Russia.
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP), and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) are the big names in the consumer food industry to pull back from the country.
- The report cited Andrei Turchak, secretary of the ruling United Russia party's general council, warning that the country could nationalize idled foreign assets.
- The report quoted Turchak, saying, "We will take tough retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war."
- Price Action: PM shares traded higher by 0.30% at $94.26 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.