Philip Morris Suspends Investment In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 2:13pm   Comments
  • Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is the latest joiner in the list of multinationals stepping back from Russia.
  • Nestle SA (OTC: NSRGY) and Imperial Brands PLC (OTC: IMBBY) have also joined the list of companies giving in to pressure from consumers to take a stand against the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
  • Consumer goods giants including Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) have halted investments in Russia.
  • Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP), and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) are the big names in the consumer food industry to pull back from the country.
  • The report cited Andrei Turchak, secretary of the ruling United Russia party's general council, warning that the country could nationalize idled foreign assets.
  • The report quoted Turchak, saying, "We will take tough retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war."
  • Price Action: PM shares traded higher by 0.30% at $94.26 on the last check Wednesday.

