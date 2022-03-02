Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 2, 2022: VanEck Russia ETF, AMC Entertainment, SoFi Technologies And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS: RSX) The VanEck Russia ETF continues to collapse, falling 20.34% in Wednesday’s premarket session. The RSX fund is designed to track the MVIS Russia Index, which includes the largest and most liquid companies in Russia.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) AMC reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, beating a consensus estimate of $1.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The total represented the highest quarterly revenue for the company in two full years. CEO Adam Aron says AMC will begin accepting Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as payment in "a couple of weeks."

Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported fourth-quarter adjusted revenue of $279.88 million, up 54% year-over-year. The figure beat a consensus estimate of $279.29 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares were trading 15.29% higher in Wednesday’s premarket session.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) The Securities and Exchange Commission recently proposed rules that would expand reporting of short sale positions. The agency said it aims to gain better insight into market conditions like the January 2021 short squeezes that convulsed the prices of meme stocks like GameStop and Koss.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) Guggenheim analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay initiated coverage on Ionis with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat. From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,364,567, and four calls for a total amount of $139,245.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla announced its next-gen battery tech back in 2020 and at the time stated the new 4680 battery would allow for a $25,000 electric car. Panasonic has confirmed it will begin mass production of 4680 batteries for Tesla by the end of March 2024.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) After a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report, several analysts including Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler slashed price targets for the semiconductor tester.

Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Trading 5.32% higher in Wednesday’s premarket session, investors are eyeing the price of oil as geopolitical tensions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) Forestar Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter to 81 cents in the first.