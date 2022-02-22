 Skip to main content

Slack Is Down For Many Users
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Slack Is Down For Many Users

Slack, which was acquired by Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) last year, isn't loading for many users Tuesday morning.

What To Know: The collaboration platform issues were first reported when users started experiencing problems when trying to log in and send messages.

Slack has been unable to identify the cause of the problem, but the company is providing ongoing updates on its status page.

"We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it's available," Slack posted at 9:25 a.m. ET.

In another update, Slack said its platform is failing to load for some users. "We are continuing to investigate the cause."

From Last Week: What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?

Why It Matters: The outage could be problematic in the near term for businesses using slack for day-to-day operations.

In early 2021, Slack was down for a few hours and the company took a hit after Slack provided credits to affected customers. Following Salesforce's $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack, the outage and any related costs could negatively impact Salesforce's stock. 

Salesforce is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on March 1.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded as low as $195.79 and as high as $311.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.64% at $198.09 at time of publication.

Photo: Ivan Radic from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: SlackNews Tech Best of Benzinga

