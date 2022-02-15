What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?

byChris Katje
February 15, 2022 1:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?

Cloud computing company Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) could be entering the non-fungible token space according to a report from employees. Here’s a look at what that could mean.

What Happened: Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor announced plans for an NFT cloud service to employees, according to a CNBC report.

The company has no timetable for the launch of the NFT Cloud and details remain light.

References were made by Salesforce executives to the work PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has done in the non-fungible token space.

Salesforce Director of Market Strategy Mathew Sweezey noted that 2022 will be a pioneering year for brands searching for utility via NFTs.

“To unlock their full potential, brands are going to have to start creating utility via the token,” Sweezey said.

Loup Ventures managing partners Gene Munster and Doug Clinton discussed the latest news about Salesforce entering the NFT space in a video.

“They see some sort of opportunity to build a tool that will help these corporations and engage with customers who are using their digital assets,” Clinton said.

Related Link: Complete List: Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Why It’s Important: Salesforce provides cloud-based software for companies and could offer a similar platform in the NFT space.

One source told CNBC that Salesforce wants to create a product similar to the OpenSea NFT marketplace. By utilizing tools where transactions could be managed by NFT collections themselves, it could cut down on the need to use OpenSea.

Benioff is the owner of Time magazine, which has partnered with several NFTs and launched its own collections called TimePieces.

Clinton also highlighted the numerous large companies getting into the NFT space.

“A lot of very large companies are taking NFTs quite seriously, Salesforce the most recent example,” Clinton said. “There’s big companies experimenting with this.”

Clinton said that in the future, everyone’s going to own some sort of digital asset.

The Loup Ventures duo discussed Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE:BUD), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Adidas AG – ADR (OTC:ADDYY) and the National Football League as big companies that have launched NFTs.

The rising volume and valuation of OpenSea could be too intriguing for Salesforce to not consider launching a comparable NFT service. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is also launching a rival NFT marketplace.

Time will tell if Salesforce ends up being a direct competitor to platforms such as OpenSea and Coinbase or if it can work in tandem, providing better data and analytics to the NFT space.

 

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $45,643, which is 3.57x the current floor price of 4.549 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($45,643 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $18,606 (6 ETH) In The SandBox

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $18,606 (6 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $18,606, which is 1.85x the current floor price of 3.6 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 9 ETH In The SandBox

Virtual Land Just Sold For 9 ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $27,379, which is 2.72x the current floor price of 3.6 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 44 ETH In The SandBox

Virtual Land Just Sold For 44 ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $124,323, which is 12.36x the current floor price of 3.6 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. read more